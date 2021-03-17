Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

WPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

