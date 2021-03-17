Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

HOLX opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

