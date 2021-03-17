Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 71,774 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Woodward by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $121.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

