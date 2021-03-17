Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Seagen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.70. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,728 shares of company stock worth $23,671,954 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

