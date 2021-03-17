Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $361,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSTG opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

