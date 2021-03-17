Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on J shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

