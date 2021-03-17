Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,865,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,527 shares of company stock worth $97,528,867 over the last three months.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Pinterest stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.30 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

