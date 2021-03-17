Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth about $106,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.