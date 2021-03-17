WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,038.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,038 ($26.63) and last traded at GBX 2,026 ($26.47), with a volume of 4365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,990 ($26.00).

Several research firms have commented on SMWH. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,526.60 ($19.95).

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,752.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -9.96.

In other WH Smith news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total transaction of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

