Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 129.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,548 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.58.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

