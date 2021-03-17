Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 11th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WELX stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Winland has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

