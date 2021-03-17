Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.94

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.94 and last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 1419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

