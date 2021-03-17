WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WETF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $900.39 million, a PE ratio of -54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

