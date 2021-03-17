WisdomTree Investments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,152% compared to the average daily volume of 177 call options.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.39 million, a P/E ratio of -54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

