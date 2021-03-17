Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $$16.75 during trading on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

