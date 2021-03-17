Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE:LEA opened at $188.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average of $145.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $190.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lear by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 238.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,371,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.