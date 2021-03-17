Wolverine Trading LLC Buys 25,838 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.17% of PROS worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PROS by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $45,301.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. Insiders have sold 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

