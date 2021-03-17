Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $670,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,145 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

