Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNOV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of FNOV opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

