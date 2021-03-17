Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88.

