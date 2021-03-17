Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 14,623 Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ebix by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ebix by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ebix stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

