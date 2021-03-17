Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $443,000 Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visteon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Visteon by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

NASDAQ:VC opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.23. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.