Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $916,000 Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $27.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57.

