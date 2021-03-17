Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.07

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,042 shares of company stock valued at $455,869. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.