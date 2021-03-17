WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, March 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.52 million.

