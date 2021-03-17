WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) PT Raised to C$16.75

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:WIR.U opened at C$14.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.13. The company has a market cap of C$959.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$6.19 and a one year high of C$16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

