Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.51 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $55,031.98 or 1.00567955 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and $96.41 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00036759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3,996.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00087031 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 136,403 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.