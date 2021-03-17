Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

