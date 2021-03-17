Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Short Interest Update

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 11th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.70.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 632,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 384,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

