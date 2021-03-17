Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.50. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XBC. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$17.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

