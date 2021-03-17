Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ XBIO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 134,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,147. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XBIO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

