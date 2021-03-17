XMON (XMON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,404.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,623.37 or 0.06139811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $13,404.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00462436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00143828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00078707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00604508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

