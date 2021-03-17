XRP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.48 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion and $4.48 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00457608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00063306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00147684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00057216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00082021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00580918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010981 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars.

