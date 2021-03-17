Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

DEUS stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37.

