Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.30 ($0.10), but opened at GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09), with a volume of 566,415 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £50.03 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.83.

In other Xtract Resources news, insider Colin Bird purchased 1,000,000 shares of Xtract Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Xtract Resources Company Profile (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

