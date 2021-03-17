Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 7,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $325,570.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $345,520.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $363,860.00.

Shares of YMAB stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. 7,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,357. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.