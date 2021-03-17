Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Now Covered by CICC Research

Stock analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YSG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

YSG opened at $14.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.91. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,288,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

