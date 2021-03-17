Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 128,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.