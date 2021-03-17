Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Herc posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of HRI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.80. 169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,795. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $103.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Herc by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Herc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $23,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

