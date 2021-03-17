Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.36.

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $47,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $52,303,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 38,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,939. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

