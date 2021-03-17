Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.36). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.12 million.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 925,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,193. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of -81.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.48.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

