Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,410. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.