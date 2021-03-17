Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.92 EPS

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.96. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,966.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.