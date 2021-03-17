Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.92 EPS

Brokerages expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.96. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,966.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

