Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 132,352 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,752. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.91 million, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

