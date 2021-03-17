Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post sales of $5.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.74 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,543,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $331,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $224.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,893,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.37. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The company has a market cap of $438.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

