Zacks: Analysts Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Post -$1.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.01) and the highest is ($0.75). Azul posted earnings of ($1.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Azul.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 3.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 146.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Azul by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Azul by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

