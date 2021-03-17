Zacks: Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after buying an additional 11,902,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 663,784 shares during the last quarter.

BDN stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

