Zacks: Analysts Expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). LiveXLive Media posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12).

Several analysts have issued reports on LIVX shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NASDAQ:LIVX traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.35. LiveXLive Media has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.17.

In related news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 19,610 shares of company stock worth $77,310 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 94,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LiveXLive Media by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 523,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter worth $859,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

