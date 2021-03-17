Zacks: Analysts Expect Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. Nexa Resources posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nexa Resources.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEXA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 4,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,256. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.22%.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

