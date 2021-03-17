Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce sales of $479.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.40 million. Saia posted sales of $446.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.08.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

SAIA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.54. 117,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,186. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.32. Saia has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $229.35.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

